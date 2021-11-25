Advertisement

Rockford Renegades gear up for Pop Warner Regional Championship

If the team wins the Regional Championship, the Renegades will then be invited to the Pop Warner Super Bowl in December
By Michael Tilka
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Saturday, the Rockford Renegades U9 team will look to add another trophy to their 2021 season as the team heads to the Mid-America Regional Championship.

“We won the state championship already and then down to Dekalb we already did the Midwest Gridiron Classic and we ended up taking second place out there and then working towards this regional championship now,” Head Coach Patrick Mckiski said.

Renegades Football President and Lutheran Head Coach Ron Gates looks at the program as a way to set up Stateline athletes for success.

“The (high school) kids at the games, they’ll say ‘thanks coach and all that you did for me and all that stuff,’ This is where it starts with the kids at this age, we start kids at five years old, I know it’s pretty young but that’s where they learn the game and that’s where they move up for and hopefully they can play for a state championship here in five or six years,” Gates said.

The Renegades, hoping to bring one of three potential football trophies to the area this week as Lena-Winslow and Byron look to win 1A and 3A state titles in their respective classes.

“There are only three teams still playing, Lena-Winslow, Byron and us, I know we’re nine years old but not everyone’s on a championship team in their lifetime, some people never get that feeling so we’re going out to regionals and represent Mid-America and Chicagoland Pop Warner, and bring home the regional championship,” Gates said.

“It’s definitely fun, getting them out here,” Mckiski said, “they’re becoming a team again.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

