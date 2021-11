ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Don’t be surprised to see a few flakes and flurries this morning then clearing skies. Temperatures will range from the mid to low 30′s. Clearing tonight as we dip to the middle teens. A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with highs in the mid 30′s. 40′s for the weekend and 50′s are likely next week.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.