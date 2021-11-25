Blackout Wednesday safety

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local bars spend a lot of time preparing for the day before Thanksgiving, often called Blackout Wednesday. J&K bar owner Ky Rankin says, “we’re just re-arranging the tables for tonight to help get set up and after that’s done we’re staying open til 2 A.M.”

It’s a phrase that describes the onslaught of customers many bars see Thanksgiving eve. That’s why the Winnebago county sheriff’s office offers a safe ride home program. Sheriff Caruana says, “ask for ride home so that’s what we’ll do, we’ll give you a ride home we’re not going to being you to another bar ok we’re not going bar to bar we’re gonna give you a ride home in an effort to keep you safe.”

The safe ride home program started a couple years ago and coordinators say it’s likely saved many lives. “New Years Eve is traditionally known as a big drinking night but eh not so much because of the awareness but tonight is the night people party down.” Bar owners say most of their customers are responsible drinkers and believe this year could be super busy as people want to make up for last years stay-at-home requests. Rankin says, “I think it’s a great idea for local police to come and you know that way their not going to come pick them up and take them to jail, their going to pick them up and take them home.” Sheriff Gary Caruana says the ride involves no judgment from law enforcement he says, “If their intoxicated we don’t care we don’t want them behind the wheel because when they get behind the wheel bad things happen.”

