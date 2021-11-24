Advertisement

WWE superstar attacked by fan during ‘Raw’ show

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pro wrestlers are used to getting pummeled in the ring, but one superstar took a shot outside the ring from a spectator.

The whole thing was caught on camera. Seth Rollins was hit with the unscheduled smackdown as he was exiting the arena during a “WWE Raw” event Monday in Brooklyn.

Fans who shared video of the attack were left in disbelief, as security quickly broke up the scuffle.

The spectator was arrested and hit with multiple charges, including attempted assault.

A statement was released from the WWE, saying the company takes the safety of all its performers very seriously.

As for Rollins, police say he was left with a swollen lip but refused medical assistance.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deceased male body found near IL-78 and US-52 in Mount Carroll
Year would have been 18-years-old at the time of her death in 2008.
Rockford teen Amy Marie Yeary identified as Fond du Lac county ‘Jane Doe’
A shooting is under investigation in the 900 block of Ashland Ave.
15-year-old boy is dead after shooting Ashland Ave. in Rockford
FHN Memorial Hospital sees all-time high in COVID-19 patients
A 19-year-old from Rockton dies after a crash on I-90

Latest News

Local artist turns hobby into a business
Local artist turns his hobby into a business
Freeport Police responded to FHN Memorial Hospital to investigate the incident.
Freeport teen shot Tuesday night
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated
This undated photo provided by Subway, shows Peter Buck, co-founder of the Subway Sandwich...
Subway sandwich chain co-founder Peter Buck dies at 90