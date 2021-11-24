Advertisement

Rape charges dismissed for Rockford officer Daniel Basile, according to court records

Rape charges dismissed against Rockford officer.
Rape charges dismissed against Rockford officer.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Winnebago County Judge has dismissed the two counts of Criminal sexual assault charges Tuesday, against Rockford Police officer Daniel Basile.

Basile had been put on administrative leave for an alleged rape that happened in October 2019.

The next courtdate set in the case is Dec. 28, 2021.

