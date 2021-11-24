Rape charges dismissed for Rockford officer Daniel Basile, according to court records

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Winnebago County Judge has dismissed the two counts of Criminal sexual assault charges Tuesday, against Rockford Police officer Daniel Basile.

Basile had been put on administrative leave for an alleged rape that happened in October 2019.

The next courtdate set in the case is Dec. 28, 2021.

