Missing Rockford woman identified after 13 years

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WIFR) - 13 years after going missing, the body found in 2008 by a group of hunters has been identified as Amy Yeary, from Rockford. Authorities learned Yeary was 18 at the time of her death and had been a victim of sex trafficking. She was often transient, being seen in Milwaukee, Beloit and Chicago before her death.

“She was positively identified using three different means. Comparison of DNA from her mother, comparison of DNA from her sister, and a comparison of dental x-rays,” said Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt

Members of the Rockford Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation, say victims of sex trafficking don’t have to necessarily be missing people.

“What we know is sometimes. People that the victim know like family or other people are trafficking them, after hours , on holidays or on weekends,” said Nikki Ticknor of RAASE. “Then they’re coming back to their community and nobody knows what’s happening.”

RAASE hopes that once people are shown how to identify victims better, the rate of young adults trafficked in the area will drop.

“The biggest component to this is education, whether that’s in our community in our schools, hospitals anywhere,” said Brittney Schrieber, RAASE Program Director. “If we don’t understand what’s going on, we’re not going to understand how to help those individuals.”

RAASE helped more than 300 survivors of sex trafficking last year. They hope to have equal, if not more of an impact that last year. 23news also reached out to the family for comment, but they declined.

