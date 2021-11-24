Advertisement

Missing Rockford woman identified after 13 years

The body was discovered by hunters in 2008
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WIFR) - 13 years after going missing, the body found in 2008 by a group of hunters has been identified as Amy Yeary, from Rockford. Authorities learned Yeary was 18 at the time of her death and had been a victim of sex trafficking. She was often transient, being seen in Milwaukee, Beloit and Chicago before her death.

“She was positively identified using three different means. Comparison of DNA from her mother, comparison of DNA from her sister, and a comparison of dental x-rays,” said Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt

Members of the Rockford Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation, say victims of sex trafficking don’t have to necessarily be missing people.

“What we know is sometimes. People that the victim know like family or other people are trafficking them, after hours , on holidays or on weekends,” said Nikki Ticknor of RAASE. “Then they’re coming back to their community and nobody knows what’s happening.”

RAASE hopes that once people are shown how to identify victims better, the rate of young adults trafficked in the area will drop.

“The biggest component to this is education, whether that’s in our community in our schools, hospitals anywhere,” said Brittney Schrieber, RAASE Program Director. “If we don’t understand what’s going on, we’re not going to understand how to help those individuals.”

RAASE helped more than 300 survivors of sex trafficking last year. They hope to have equal, if not more of an impact that last year. 23news also reached out to the family for comment, but they declined.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old from Rockton dies after a crash on I-90
Deceased male body found near IL-78 and US-52 in Mount Carroll
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Winnebago County Chairman Joe Chiarelli
Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli contracts breakthrough COVID case

Latest News

The body was discovered by hunters in 2008
Missing Rockford Woman identified After 13 years - clipped version
Southerly winds have sent temperatures surging Tuesday.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 11/23/2021
Local artist turns hobby into a business
Local artist turns his hobby into a business
FHN Memorial Hospital sees all-time high in COVID-19 patients