Mild Thanksgiving Eve ahead, changes to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’ve seen quite the up and down temperature trend in Northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin over the past several days.

Following a brief cool spell between late Sunday and Monday. temperatures have recovered quite nicely Tuesday, thanks to a pronounced wind shift to the south. That wind shift, along with the healthy supply of sunshine that our area was treated to, combined to produce temperatures that topped out anywhere from the middle to upper 40s. That’s a good 10° to 15° increase over 24 hours ago.

High temperatures warmed quite nicely on Tuesday compared to Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Even warmer temperatures are likely Wednesday, as winds are to continue blowing with gusto out of the south and southwest. As a result of those gusty southerly winds Tuesday evening, overnight low temperatures are not likely to fall below the freezing mark.

With a warmer base from which to start on Wednesday, temperatures should surge another 5° to 10°, in all likelihood topping out in the lower and middle 50s, this despite the fact that we’re expected to see little if any sunshine.

During the daytime hours Wednesday, southerly winds will blow with gusto, bringing even warmer temperatures our way. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday's to feature quite a bit more cloudiness compared to the past several days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There is a cold front that will be approaching the area Wednesday evening. That will trigger at least the threat for a few showers Wednesday night. At this juncture it appears as though areas along and south of Interstate 88 see the best chances of picking up any wet weather.

Showers are possible Wednesday evening, with the best chances appearing to be south of Rockford. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Those of us who do see any rainfall we can expect it to be rather brief and quite light, not likely amounting to more than a few hundredths of an inch. As things stand right now, this is the second driest November on record. Only 1917 was drier during the month of November, when a paltry 0.09″ fell. As it appears, it’s nearly certain we will finish in the top five as far as dry as Novembers go, and it’s entirely possible that we may stay in that number two ranking, given the fact that precipitation chances for the remainder of the month are limited at best.

2021 currently ranks as the second driest on record, and may very well finish up in that spot. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Behind the front, northwesterly winds are to kick back in overnight, signaling a return to cooler temperatures ahead.

A cold front will pass through Wednesday night, allowing for winds to shift back to the northwest. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Looking ahead at Thanksgiving, now just two days away, it’s increasingly likely we’ll start off with cloudiness, but as the day progresses, we can expect there to be more in the way of sunshine. That sun however, will not do much to help our temperatures thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind.

Thanksgiving may get off to a bit of a cloudy start. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine should emerge for the afternoon hours Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Northwesterly winds Thursday will bring another shot of cool air our way. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to be between 15° and 20° colder compared Wednesday. We can expect high temperatures early in the day between 35° and 40°, but temperatures are likely to hold steady or even drop into the afternoon.

Come Friday, especially later in the day, our wind will begin yet another shift back to the south. While that doesn’t necessarily mean there will be immediate warming on Friday, it does signal a likely return to milder temperatures for the weekend.

Later in the day Friday, winds will begin yet another shift to the south, meaning warmer times are ahead for the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’s a slight chance of a flurry or very light snow shower late Saturday or into early Saturday evening, potentially adding an extra layer of holiday spirit just in time for Stroll on State.

