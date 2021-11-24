Mild Thanksgiving Eve ahead, changes to follow
Travel concerns to be minimal through holiday weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’ve seen quite the up and down temperature trend in Northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin over the past several days.
Following a brief cool spell between late Sunday and Monday. temperatures have recovered quite nicely Tuesday, thanks to a pronounced wind shift to the south. That wind shift, along with the healthy supply of sunshine that our area was treated to, combined to produce temperatures that topped out anywhere from the middle to upper 40s. That’s a good 10° to 15° increase over 24 hours ago.
Even warmer temperatures are likely Wednesday, as winds are to continue blowing with gusto out of the south and southwest. As a result of those gusty southerly winds Tuesday evening, overnight low temperatures are not likely to fall below the freezing mark.
With a warmer base from which to start on Wednesday, temperatures should surge another 5° to 10°, in all likelihood topping out in the lower and middle 50s, this despite the fact that we’re expected to see little if any sunshine.
There is a cold front that will be approaching the area Wednesday evening. That will trigger at least the threat for a few showers Wednesday night. At this juncture it appears as though areas along and south of Interstate 88 see the best chances of picking up any wet weather.
Those of us who do see any rainfall we can expect it to be rather brief and quite light, not likely amounting to more than a few hundredths of an inch. As things stand right now, this is the second driest November on record. Only 1917 was drier during the month of November, when a paltry 0.09″ fell. As it appears, it’s nearly certain we will finish in the top five as far as dry as Novembers go, and it’s entirely possible that we may stay in that number two ranking, given the fact that precipitation chances for the remainder of the month are limited at best.
Behind the front, northwesterly winds are to kick back in overnight, signaling a return to cooler temperatures ahead.
Looking ahead at Thanksgiving, now just two days away, it’s increasingly likely we’ll start off with cloudiness, but as the day progresses, we can expect there to be more in the way of sunshine. That sun however, will not do much to help our temperatures thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind.
Temperatures on Thursday are expected to be between 15° and 20° colder compared Wednesday. We can expect high temperatures early in the day between 35° and 40°, but temperatures are likely to hold steady or even drop into the afternoon.
Come Friday, especially later in the day, our wind will begin yet another shift back to the south. While that doesn’t necessarily mean there will be immediate warming on Friday, it does signal a likely return to milder temperatures for the weekend.
There’s a slight chance of a flurry or very light snow shower late Saturday or into early Saturday evening, potentially adding an extra layer of holiday spirit just in time for Stroll on State.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.