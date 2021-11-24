Mercyhealth shuffles patient services; inpatient to Riverside campus, outpatient to Rockton campus

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Healthcare moves fast, and Mercyhealth is keeping pace with its new patient services plan.

The hospital plans to move all outpatient services to its Rockton campus and focus on inpatient services at its Riverside campus. The move comes from staffing shortages and facility capacity.

“Given the severe nursing and health care staffing shortages right now, it doesn’t make sense to continue down our current course. Realigning services across our one hospital license, located between two campuses allows us to provide a more robust outpatient facility at Rockton and expand our inpatient campus at Riverside. We will still be able to care for the same number of people, and no jobs will be lost as a result of these changes, which will allow us to better utilize our staff to best meet our patients’ needs,” says Javon Bea, President and CEO of Mercyhealth.

What does this means for patients? Between Dec. 15, 2021 and December 20, the Rockton Avenue Campus medical/surgical inpatient beds move to the Riverside location, replaced with a standby emergency department consisting of nurses on location and a physician on call.

Mercyhealth also intends to grow its current MD-1 program that serves the Rockford area. The MD-1 program works with first responders to bring emergency room trained physicians, equipment and medications to the scene.

The following services will be available at the Rockton Avenue Campus:

· Outpatient surgeries

· Cancer services, including outpatient chemotherapy infusion treatment

· Endoscopy

· Gastroenterology

· Family medicine

· Laboratory

· Pain Center

· Radiology and imaging

· Pulmonology

· Cardiology

· Cardiac/pulmonology rehabilitation

· Endocrinology

· Neurology

· General pediatrics

· Prehospital and Emergency Services Center

· Internal medicine

