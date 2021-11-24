Man arrested with over 25 grams of Fentanyl faces three charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alex D. Myles, 47, of Rockford was arrested after a narcotics tip from the community. He’s facing two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver, and one count for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Winnebago Count Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit observed Myles selling drugs out of a local motel in the 7400 block of East State St. At the time of the arrest, Myles had over 25 grams of Fentanyl, over 15 grams of crack cocaine and an undisclosed amount of cash in his possession.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.