Advertisement

Man accused of killing daughter, injuring wife with baseball bat is found dead in N.J.

By KYW staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOORHEES, N.J. (KYW) – A New Jersey man charged with killing his daughter and assaulting his wife was found dead Tuesday morning.

The dramatic turn of events has shaken the family’s Voorhees neighborhood.

“I’m definitely scared,” neighbor Kara Morley said. “I couldn’t sleep at all last night.”

Gregory Kelemen, 57, was facing a first-degree murder charge after being accused of fatally beating his 22-year-old daughter, Katie Kelemen, with a baseball bat inside their home Monday morning.

“They’re a nice family,” neighbor Tony Mascino said. “You just don’t expect that to happen, especially when you know them your whole life. It’s very tragic; it’s very heartbreaking.”

Kelemen also faced a charge of attempted murder for allegedly attacking his wife.

Court papers state she was sleeping and “awakened by her husband Gregory Kelemen, when he began striking her with a baseball bat,” adding “during that assault Gregory Kelemen was saying, ‘I can’t take it anymore.’”

“Beyond sickening, that’s for sure,” neighbor Nick Bennett said. “Such a nice family, looked like they were always doing things together, going for a walk, bringing in groceries, little things like that.”

The search for Kelemen ended Tuesday about a mile away from his home, where he was found dead from a single gunshot wound.

Authorities are investigating the incident. There’s no word yet on exactly what led up to the deadly attack.

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deceased male body found near IL-78 and US-52 in Mount Carroll
Year would have been 18-years-old at the time of her death in 2008.
Rockford teen Amy Marie Yeary identified as Fond du Lac county ‘Jane Doe’
A shooting is under investigation in the 900 block of Ashland Ave.
15-year-old boy is dead after shooting Ashland Ave. in Rockford
A 19-year-old from Rockton dies after a crash on I-90
A father identifed as 34-year-old Vicente Robles faces a misdemeanor count of battery after he...
Caught on camera: Dad tackles referee during teen son’s soccer game

Latest News

FILE - Office of Management and Budget acting director Shalanda Young speaks during a Senate...
Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office
Hiring sign is displayed outside of a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 13,...
US jobless claims hit 52-year low after seasonal adjustments
Peter Buck died at a hospital in Danbury, Connecticut, on Nov. 18, Subway said in a statement....
Subway sandwich chain co-founder Peter Buck dies at 90
Retailers have been notified to remove the affected product from shelves. All other products...
Some Old Spice, Secret aerosol antiperspirants recalled for having benzene
One Rockford hospital is recognized by HealthCare Design Magazine and The Center of Health...
Mercyhealth shuffles patient services; inpatient to Riverside campus, outpatient to Rockton campus