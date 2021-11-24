Local artist turns his hobby into a business

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “It’s really fun I have a lot of fun doing it,” Bryan Douglas loves penciling portraits on paper. It started as just a hobby, but after losing his job and welcoming a new baby, he needed money and turned that hobby into a business. Douglas says, “I had to make some money somehow, and everybody started asking me it just kinda multiplied you know.”

The work started with drawings, but then one local business asked him if he could paint a display on it’s windows, he jumped at the chance. Word of mouth kept those requests flowing. Homeowner Melody Berg is getting her windows painted as a surprise for her kids she says, “I’ve just seen the amazing work that he’s done and i was really looking forward for him to come.”

Now Douglas’ talent can be seen at several places around the region. Even homeowners ask him to customize their living space. Berg says, “we just requested Bryan to come and do a special painting on our window its a surprise for our girls.”

Douglas is staying busy this holiday season, but already has projects scheduled into the New Year. He also hopes to collaborate with other local artists. Douglas says, “Springtime I’d like to do, I don’t know, flowers, butterflies maybe Halloween do some Nightmare Before Christmas type stuff anything’s possible really.”

