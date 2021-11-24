‘General Hospital’ fires actor Steve Burton over COVID-19 vaccination mandates

(Gray News) - Actor Steve Burton announced on Instagram that he was released from “General Hospital” for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The actor known for his portrayal of Jason Morgan said his applications for medical and religious exemptions were denied.

“This is about personal freedom to me. I don’t think anyone should lose their livelihood over this,” Burton said in his video post on Instagram.

Burton went on to say how grateful he is for his time with “General Hospital” and hopes that maybe he could return to finish his role on the show after the mandates are lifted.

“I love it there,” he said of the soap opera. “I grew up there. I grew up with some of you, so I’ll always be grateful.”

Burton was unsure of what his last air date would be and said it may have already happened.

“I believe that when one door closes, multiple doors open. It’s always been my perspective, so I’m excited to see what the future brings,” Burton said, ending the post by wishing everyone an “awesome Thanksgiving.”

Throughout his career, Burton has won two and has been nominated for nine Daytime Emmy Awards, according to IMDB. He’s also a four-time winner of the Soap Opera Digest Awards.

