Freeport teen shot Tuesday night

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport Police are investigating an incident that involves a 16-year-old gunshot victim.

The teen was taken to FHN Memorial Tuesday night around 9 p.m. from the 500 block of N. Willow. The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Officers were called to assist at the hospital. The victim has been transported to another area hospital for continued care.

