Advertisement

Freeport teen shot Tuesday night

Freeport Police responded to FHN Memorial Hospital to investigate the incident.
Freeport Police responded to FHN Memorial Hospital to investigate the incident.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport Police are investigating an incident that involves a 16-year-old gunshot victim.

The teen was taken to FHN Memorial Tuesday night around 9 p.m. from the 500 block of N. Willow. The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Officers were called to assist at the hospital. The victim has been transported to another area hospital for continued care.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deceased male body found near IL-78 and US-52 in Mount Carroll
Year would have been 18-years-old at the time of her death in 2008.
Rockford teen Amy Marie Yeary identified as Fond du Lac county ‘Jane Doe’
A shooting is under investigation in the 900 block of Ashland Ave.
15-year-old boy is dead after shooting Ashland Ave. in Rockford
FHN Memorial Hospital sees all-time high in COVID-19 patients
A 19-year-old from Rockton dies after a crash on I-90

Latest News

Local artist turns hobby into a business
Local artist turns his hobby into a business
Troy Rossato, 35, was sentenced to 15 years prison time for two counts of Criminal Sexual Abuse.
35 year-old man sentenced to 15 years on two counts of Criminal Sexual Abuse
One Rockford hospital is recognized by HealthCare Design Magazine and The Center of Health...
Mercyhealth shuffles patient services; inpatient to Riverside campus, outpatient to Rockton campus
The body was discovered by hunters in 2008
Missing Rockford Woman identified After 13 years - clipped version