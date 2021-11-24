Advertisement

Breezy, Heading to the 50′s

Sharply Colder for Thanksgiving
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy and breezy with south winds 15 - 25 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. Highs in the mid to upper 50′s. For Thanksgiving winds will shift and become northwest 10 - 20 MPH with highs in the upper 30′s. Lows on Thursday night will drop to the middle teens. Black Friday highs in the middle 30′s then 40′s for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deceased male body found near IL-78 and US-52 in Mount Carroll
Year would have been 18-years-old at the time of her death in 2008.
Rockford teen Amy Marie Yeary identified as Fond du Lac county ‘Jane Doe’
A shooting is under investigation in the 900 block of Ashland Ave.
15-year-old boy is dead after shooting Ashland Ave. in Rockford
A 19-year-old from Rockton dies after a crash on I-90
A father identifed as 34-year-old Vicente Robles faces a misdemeanor count of battery after he...
Caught on camera: Dad tackles referee during teen son’s soccer game

Latest News

High temperatures warmed quite nicely on Tuesday compared to Monday.
Mild Thanksgiving Eve ahead, changes to follow
Southerly winds have sent temperatures surging Tuesday.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 11/23/2021
Warmer Today and Tomorrow
Warmer Today and Tomorrow
We'll warm quickly the next few days, only to fall quickly thereafter. Overall, the week looks...
Up and down pattern to continue throughout the week