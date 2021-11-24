Breezy, Heading to the 50′s

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy and breezy with south winds 15 - 25 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. Highs in the mid to upper 50′s. For Thanksgiving winds will shift and become northwest 10 - 20 MPH with highs in the upper 30′s. Lows on Thursday night will drop to the middle teens. Black Friday highs in the middle 30′s then 40′s for the weekend.

