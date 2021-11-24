Advertisement

Boylan opens season with a win at own Thanksgiving tournament

By Joe Olmo
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The high school boys basketball season is just getting underway this week. On Tuesday, Boylan opened its season with a 56-44 win over Chicago Marshall on day one of the 52nd Annual Boylan Thanksgiving Invitational.

The Titans were led in scoring by Tristian Ford. The sophomore finished with a game-high 25.

In other boys basketball action in Rockford, at the RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic, Auburn hung tough with Larkin, but the Knights were no match for Larkin’s Damari Wheeler-Thomas. The North Dakota State-bound senior finished with a game-high 32. Larkin pulled away from Auburn late winning 66-52.

Harlem and Chicago Bogan were supposed to play ahead of Auburn-Larkin, however, Bogan showed up late, pushing the game back. The Huskies were able to jump on the Bengals early, going on a 13-1 run in the first quarter. But, the defending Tip-Off Classic champions got it together and defeated Harlem 76-61.

The Boylan Thanksgiving Invitational continues on Wednesday as Lutheran gets its season started against St. Charles North at 4:00. The Crusaders were supposed to play Monday, but Freeport had to cancel the game due to COVID concerns within the program. No word yet on how Monday’s forfeit will effect the rest of the invitational for the Pretzels or their opponents.

