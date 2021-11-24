Advertisement

35 year-old man sentenced to 15 years on two counts of Criminal Sexual Abuse

Troy Rossato, 35, was sentenced to 15 years prison time for two counts of Criminal Sexual Abuse.
Troy Rossato, 35, was sentenced to 15 years prison time for two counts of Criminal Sexual Abuse.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County State’s Attorney closed another case on Monday.

On Nov. 22, 2021, Troy Rossato, 35, was sentenced to 15 years prison time for two counts of Criminal Sexual Abuse.

Rossato was found guilty in a bench trial Sept. 7, 2021. The assault happened at a party in July 2018. The victim, a 21 year old female, had been drinking at the party where she fell asleep in her friend’s bedroom. Soon after, Rossato came into the bedroom and sexually assaulted the victim while she was in and out of consciousness.

Rossatos’ 15 year sentence is set to be served at 85%, followed by a Mandatory Supervised Release term of 3 years to life.

After prison time is served, Rossato will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

