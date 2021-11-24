35 year-old man sentenced to 15 years on two counts of Criminal Sexual Abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County State’s Attorney closed another case on Monday.

On Nov. 22, 2021, Troy Rossato, 35, was sentenced to 15 years prison time for two counts of Criminal Sexual Abuse.

Rossato was found guilty in a bench trial Sept. 7, 2021. The assault happened at a party in July 2018. The victim, a 21 year old female, had been drinking at the party where she fell asleep in her friend’s bedroom. Soon after, Rossato came into the bedroom and sexually assaulted the victim while she was in and out of consciousness.

Rossatos’ 15 year sentence is set to be served at 85%, followed by a Mandatory Supervised Release term of 3 years to life.

After prison time is served, Rossato will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

