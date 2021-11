ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny today with highs in the middle 40′s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow as highs will hit the upper 50′s. Chilly again on Thanksgiving and Black Friday with highs in the mid to upper 30′s. 40′s for the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. There’s a slight chance for a rain/snow mix Saturday night.

