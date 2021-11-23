Up and down pattern to continue throughout the week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Coming off a weekend that saw temperatures top out in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday, the 30s the Stateline was rudely treated to Monday was quite the shock to the system.

High temperatures Monday ranged anywhere from 32° to° 37, falling well shy of the 44° high temperature considered to be normal or this 22nd day of November.

Gone are the past weekend's 50s. Instead, 30s greeted us to start the workweek. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much like was the case last week, the week ahead is to feature quite a few ups and downs. Warming is to get underway on Tuesday, with our warmest day of the week to follow on Wednesday. But just as cool temperatures haven’t been sustainable for more than a day or two at a time, warmth has also had a hard time sustaining itself. That’s to be the case this week as well, as the coolest day of the week is to follow just two days behind the warmest day of the week. The chilliest day of the week is to come on Friday.

One thing that will be consistent will be sunshine’s dominance in our forecast. Aside from Wednesday, most of the week should feature a mostly sunny sky. The only day in which precipitation is in the forecast is Wednesday. Should it occur, it would come late Wednesday or Wednesday night, and those chances appear to be quite paltry.

We'll warm quickly the next few days, only to fall quickly thereafter. Overall, the week looks to be very quiet. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Northwesterly winds which have been dominant for much of the day have begun a subtle shift to the west Monday evening, signaling the coldest daytime temperatures are likely behind us.

Already, winds have begun to shift to the west. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Tuesday morning, we will expect our winds to have shifted to a more southerly direction, which should signal that a warming trend’s about to commence.

Come Tuesday morning, winds will be shifting to a more southerly direction. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Stronger warming is due in here during the afternoon Tuesday as the wind strengthens out of the south. That, with full sunshine expected from start to finish, should allow our temperatures to reach back into the middle and more likely the upper 40s.

Sunshine should prevail from start to finish Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Southerly winds become more well established Tuesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It will remain rather breezy out of the south Tuesday night, and for that reason temperatures will likely not fall below the freezing mark. With a warmer base from which to start Wednesday, and a more fortuitous southwesterly wind, we will see temperatures surge into the 50s in all likelihood. This will happen despite the fact that more cloud cover is anticipated ahead of the aforementioned storm system that may bring us a few sprinkles or showers Wednesday night.

Much more in the way of cloud cover is expected on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It'll be a breezy, milder day Wednesday thanks to the gusty southwesterly winds. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures are to head well above normal by the middle of the week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That storm system will drag another cold front through the area, and an inherent wind shift is to follow. Thanksgiving will feature a rather blustery northwesterly wind, and cooler temperatures are to be expected as a result. High temperatures Thursday are likely to be in the upper 30s, and the same can be expected Friday.

Winds shift back to the northwest Thursday, ensuring a cooler Thanksgiving. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will again head below normal for a few days later in the week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While temperatures are unlikely to be up and down throughout the course of the next several days, a more consistent temperature regime is expected as we close the book on November and enter December’s opening week. Longer range forecast projections suggest that temperatures are likely to be above to much above normal in December’s opening week.

Warmer than normal temperatures are likely to govern the first several days of December. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow lovers are not going to be encouraged by the longer range precipitation outlook. All signs point to below normal precipitation through the opening week of December, though a colder regime may arrive as we near the month’s middle stages.

The pattern looks to be quiet during December's opening week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

