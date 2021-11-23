Advertisement

Rockford teen Amy Marie Yeary identified as Fond du Lac county ‘Jane Doe’

Year would have been 18-years-old at the time of her death in 2008.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WIFR) - “Amy would have been 18-years-old when she died in 2008,” said Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt in a press conference Tuesday.

“Thirteen years ago, on Nov. 23, 2008, three hunters reported they had found the remains of a decomposed body on private property in a shallow creek on Skyline Drive in the Town of Ashford in southeastern Fond du Lac County.”

Today, there is positive identification of ‘Jane Doe.’ Amy Marie Yeary, born on Dec. 9, 1989, from Rockford, Ill.

“She was positively identified using three different means: comparison of DNA from her mother, comparison of DNA from her sister, and a comparison of dental x-rays,” Sheriff Waldschmidt said.

Time passed following the discovery of Jane Doe, and the department saw hundreds of missing persons leads and tips. Computer generated facial composites were shared with the public, yet there was no positive identification of Jane Doe.

Sheriff Waldschmidt credits Yearys’ identification to “the hard work and dedication of these detectives, as well as others who are now retired, their work to keep this investigation moving forward.“

“In November 2016, two of our detectives were given the opportunity to present this case to a panel of national experts and a forensic anthropologist at the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children in Virginia. Based on the presentation, experts recommended that we exhume her body to collect bone, tooth and hair samples in order to conduct new forms of forensic testing that did not exist back in 2008.”

“Jane Doe was exhumed on April 26, 2018, and samples were collected and sent to numerous laboratories throughout the country that specialize in various forms of forensic analysis.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

