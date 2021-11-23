Advertisement

Rockford native Emily Bear nominated for Best Musical Theater album at the Grammys

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This is only the beginning for Emily Bear. What started as a fan fueled TikTok sensation, is now up for Best Musical Theater album at the 64th Grammy Awards.

“The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” created by Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow is nominated among musical theater stars Andrew Lloyd Webber, Burt Bacharach, Claude-Michel Schönberg and Stephen Schwartz.

This success came after the duo finished watching the popular television series “Bridgerton” on Netflix. Bear and Barlows’ creative minds brewed up the musical concept, which was a TikTok hashtag away from fame - #BridgertonMusical has over 200 million views on the social media app.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old from Rockton dies after a crash on I-90
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Winnebago County Chairman Joe Chiarelli
Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli contracts breakthrough COVID case

Latest News

Year would have been 18-years-old at the time of her death in 2008.
Rockford teen Amy Marie Yeary identified as Fond du Lac county ‘Jane Doe’
Rockford Public Works has a few new snowplows with cool names.
‘Darth Blader’ gets 500 votes in Rockford Public Works social media campaign
Deceased male body found near IL-78 and US-52 in Mount Carroll
Stakeholders want to move to a patient driven payment model for nursing homes, but many say...
Patients matter most: Illinois could drastically change struggling nursing home system