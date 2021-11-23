Rockford native Emily Bear nominated for Best Musical Theater album at the Grammys

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This is only the beginning for Emily Bear. What started as a fan fueled TikTok sensation, is now up for Best Musical Theater album at the 64th Grammy Awards.

“The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” created by Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow is nominated among musical theater stars Andrew Lloyd Webber, Burt Bacharach, Claude-Michel Schönberg and Stephen Schwartz.

This success came after the duo finished watching the popular television series “Bridgerton” on Netflix. Bear and Barlows’ creative minds brewed up the musical concept, which was a TikTok hashtag away from fame - #BridgertonMusical has over 200 million views on the social media app.

