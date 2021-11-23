Road closures added for extra security at Stroll on State

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This Saturday is meant for coming together with family, friends and neighbors. In light of the tragedy in Waukesha, Wis. and in addition to the many layers of security already in place, the Rockford Fire and Police departments made additions to the road closures for Stroll on State

1. Chestnut St. (west of Rock River) and Walnut St. (east of Rock River) will be closed to all vehicles from 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Alternative routes will be posted.

2. An emergency lane, created by security barricades, will be in place on East and West State St. between Church St. to 2nd St.

The parade will move through the barricades and later during the event pedestrians will be able to walk in this lane and cross freely across State Street, and the lane will be available to emergency vehicles should the need arise.

