Advertisement

Man in Beloit crash identified as Harold D. Peterson

(FOX19 NOW)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department is releasing the name of the individual that died following a car accident on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.

Harold D. Peterson, 58, of Beloit, Wis. was transported to a local hospital after a crash near Park Ave. and Henry Ave. in Beloit. There, he was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the accident.

Petersons’ autopsy was performed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on the same day as the crash. Preliminary results confirm that Peterson died from injuries sustained in the traffic incident. Additional testing is underway at this time.

This death remains under investigation by Beloit Police and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old from Rockton dies after a crash on I-90
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Deceased male body found near IL-78 and US-52 in Mount Carroll
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Winnebago County Chairman Joe Chiarelli
Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli contracts breakthrough COVID case

Latest News

Road closures added for extra security at Stroll on State
Rockford native Emily Bear nominated for Best Musical Theater album at the Grammys
Year would have been 18-years-old at the time of her death in 2008.
Rockford teen Amy Marie Yeary identified as Fond du Lac county ‘Jane Doe’
Rockford Public Works has a few new snowplows with cool names.
‘Darth Blader’ gets 500 votes in Rockford Public Works social media campaign