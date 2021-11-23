Man in Beloit crash identified as Harold D. Peterson

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department is releasing the name of the individual that died following a car accident on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.

Harold D. Peterson, 58, of Beloit, Wis. was transported to a local hospital after a crash near Park Ave. and Henry Ave. in Beloit. There, he was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the accident.

Petersons’ autopsy was performed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on the same day as the crash. Preliminary results confirm that Peterson died from injuries sustained in the traffic incident. Additional testing is underway at this time.

This death remains under investigation by Beloit Police and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

