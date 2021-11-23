Local students create Elf on the Shelf coffee shop scavenger hunt

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Justin Carner owns Velvet Robot Coffee Lab in Rockford. When he was asked to teach a business class at Guilford High School, he realized all of the text books were outdated.

“I’m not going to teach them out of a 20 year old text book, and teach them how we did things 20 years ago,” said Carner.

He said he wanted his students to use what really works in 2021, which is social media. He prompted the students to come up with an Instagram advertisement.

The winning idea was using the Elf on the Shelf toy to push people to the Velvet Robot Coffee Lab.

A naughty elf will be placed four separate times at a Starbucks or Dunkin’ Donuts in the area. The students will come up with an Instagram post that gives the audience hints about where the elf could be. The person who finds the elf with a note, can bring it to Velvet Robot to claim a prize.

The prizes include free Velvet Robot treats and a Target gift card.

Carner said the students are excited for the project to kick off.

“This is something they can all takeaway and learn,” said Carner. “They can use it in their everyday life, and if they ever start a business.”

According to Carner, there will be a post within the next week on the Velvet Robot Instagram account with the first clues.

