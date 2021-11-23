Know before you go: Plan your Stroll on State

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There’s a lot going on downtown Rockford this Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. The city of Rockford encourages residents and visitors to make travel plans ahead of time so all can enjoy this hometown holiday celebration. Here’s some helpful tips to know before you go:

Downtown roadways surrounding the event will close by 6:00 a.m. these are bordered by Jefferson St., Church St., Chestnut/Walnut St., and 6th St.

Westbound motorists follow Jefferson St. across the river; eastbound motorists encouraged to use Chestnut/Walnut St. until 10:30 a.m. Chestnut St. closes completely at 10:30 a.m. Detours will be posted.

Parking is available in city lots, as well as in the parking decks downtown.

Parade staging is at Main St. from Cedar St. north to Chestnut will be closed at 12:00 p.m. for parade staging; those using IL 2 northbound will be detoured at Cedar St.

Northbound on 3rd St. (IL 251) will be down to 2 lanes from Walnut St. north to Jefferson St. from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

$5 parking will be in effect at the Main St. North Parking Deck across from the Coronado PAC and also at the Church St. South Parking Deck next to BMO Harris Bank Center. Parking is restricted to the general public at the State & Main Deck, and the Elm and Wyman Deck.

RMTD Shuttle services are available for Stroll on State.