Guilford’s Brandon signs to become first scholarship player for RVC WBB

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On her 18th birthday, Guilford basketball standout Kiara Brandon signed to become Rock Valley College’s first scholarship player. The athletic scholarship comes as the school transitions from NJCAA Division III to Division II next year.

“It’s amazing, just to think about it to know that I am the first one it’s pretty cool,” Brandon said, “Just being here at home, I should start out at at home and see where it takes me, when I went on my visit with (Head Coach) Darryl (Watkins), I was extremely comfortable with where I was.”

“I feel like, there’s a burden off the shoulders, you know, finally being able to provide some academic aid to these student athletes who work so hard on the court and the classroom you know finally being able to provide them with little bit of relief towards their college education,” Head Coach Darryl Watkins said.

