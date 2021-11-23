Advertisement

FHN Memorial Hospital sees all-time high in COVID-19 patients

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The numbers have peaked since the beginning of the pandemic for Stephenson County hospitals.

FHN Memorial made a statement Tuesday, notifying residents that they are seeing an all-time high of 33 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The hospital adds that patients, COVID positive and not, are remaining in the hospital for longer periods of time.

FHN says that “the increased patient census is adding to the stresses our workforce is experiencing.” 

These numbers have been steadily increasing over the last month.

