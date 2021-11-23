Advertisement

‘Darth Blader’ gets 500 votes in Rockford Public Works social media campaign

Rockford Public Works has a few new snowplows with cool names.
Rockford Public Works has a few new snowplows with cool names.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In Illinois, snow and ice season is no joke, but the Rockford Department of Public Works likes to have fun whenever they can.

Public Works Director, Kyle Saunders unveiled the 2021 Snow and Ice Fleet that will keep the streets clear of snow and debris during the winter months, and along with the new machinery, came five new names: Darth Blader, Snotorious B.I.G., Sled Zeppelin, Plow Zilla and Plow-a-bunga.

The names were voted on by the public during a social media campaign aimed at including Rockford residents in on the fun. Saunders said that ‘Darth Blader’ recieved about 500 votes, an overwhelming majority during the campaign.

Be sure to keep an eye out for these new snowplows this winter and their cool new names.

