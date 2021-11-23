Body found near IL-78 and US-52 in Mount Carroll

MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. (WIFR) - The body of a missing individual has been found in Mt. Carroll near Illinois Route 78 and US Route 52.

The Mt. Carroll Police Department responded to a report of a possible dead body around 1:30 Monday in a wooded area near the IL-78 and US-52 intersection. Officials don’t know the identity of the body and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 24 to help with identification and the cause of death.

WIFR will provide updates on this story as they are available.

