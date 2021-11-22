Scammers in Freeport front as police officers

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - What would you do if you received a phone call saying you’re involved in an ongoing fraud investigation. Panic? Ask questions?

In a new phone scam spreading through Freeport, crooks are impersonating local police officers. These phishing calls ask residents for private information like social security numbers, bank information and claim the victims are under investigation for fraudulent activity.

The Freeport Police Department suggests that anyone who receives a suspicious phone call should not give out their personal information, and report the scam to the Federal Trade Commission.

As a rule of thumb, law enforcement will never conduct these kinds of calls. There isn’t a reason for Freeport Police to call and ask for financial information.

