Advertisement

Scammers in Freeport front as police officers

Claim callers are involved in fraud investigation
Freeport Police warns public of phone scam
Freeport Police warns public of phone scam(AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - What would you do if you received a phone call saying you’re involved in an ongoing fraud investigation. Panic? Ask questions?

In a new phone scam spreading through Freeport, crooks are impersonating local police officers. These phishing calls ask residents for private information like social security numbers, bank information and claim the victims are under investigation for fraudulent activity.

The Freeport Police Department suggests that anyone who receives a suspicious phone call should not give out their personal information, and report the scam to the Federal Trade Commission.

As a rule of thumb, law enforcement will never conduct these kinds of calls. There isn’t a reason for Freeport Police to call and ask for financial information.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old from Rockton dies after a crash on I-90
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A house at 6647 Chartwell Drive in Rockford suffered a $150,000 loss from a fire Sunday morning.
House fire in Rockford causes heavy damage, no injuries
Augusta shootings
Man dies from injuries sustained in Rockford Bancroft Court shooting

Latest News

A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Police: Waukesha parade crash suspect was in a domestic disturbance
Gifts under the tree for the kids? Leave out the lottery tickets this year.
Scratch that gift idea, instant lottery tickets only good for adults
The local restaurant posts on its social media page about the official opening, Thursday, Dec....
Machesney Park sees Chick-fil-A open Dec. 2
The Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W. State St., Rockford, Ill.
Gratitude abounds at Rockford Rescue Mission Thanksgiving Banquet