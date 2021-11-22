Rockford University honors doctor with Jane Addams Medal for Distinguished Service

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford university names Illinois Department of Public Health Doctor Ngozi Ezike the latest winner of its Jane Addams Medal for Distinguished Service.

The university presented Dr. Ezike with the award Friday. It’s given to women who take a stand in their life that required critical thinking and courageous action. Dr. Ezike received it for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The award also honors one of Rockford university’s most famous alum Jane Addams, the founder of Hull House.

“Medal recipients in the tradition of Jane Adams are pioneers in their professions, outstanding in character, and recognized for their contributions to the arts, science, and society,” University President Eric Fulcomer says.

Ezike thanked Gov. J.B. Pritzker for supporting the IDPH and his willingness to take strong measures to protect residents even if it’s unpopular.

“I am so thankful to him for his constant support of IDPH and me personally in encouraging me to make tough decisions”

The award was established in 1944 and it’s been awarded to 38 women so far.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.