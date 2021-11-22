Advertisement

Machesney Park sees Chick-fil-A open Dec. 2

The local restaurant posts on its social media page about the official opening, Thursday, Dec. 2., 2021.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Parks get a chance to “Eat More Chicken” next week with the official opening of their own Chick-fil-A.

Mark your calendars for Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. You can dine-in, drive-thru or order through the Chick-fil-A app from the popular restaurant located at 1505 West Lane Rd.

This will be the second addition to the chain in the Rockford area, along with its other location off Perryville Rd. in Rockford. If you’d like to become part of the Machesney Park store team, you can click here for hiring information.

