Gratitude abounds at Rockford Rescue Mission Thanksgiving Banquet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There’s nothing like a home-cooked meal during the holidays. Especially for those who’ve experience homelessness and extreme change-of-life situations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The tried and true community support network at the Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W. State St., aren’t letting a tradition fall by the wayside during these hard times. They’re set to host the annual Thanksgiving Banquet Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and invite anyone in the community looking for a Thanksgiving meal.

Traditions look different these days, but they stand in support of those in need. Instead of the usual thanksgiving gathering, to-go meals stuffed with turkey and sides are available at the Rockton Ave. door. The Mission is also passing out hot coffee, hygiene essentials and cold weather gear.

“The Thanksgiving Banquet is a 57-year tradition for the Mission, even these past two years when we’ve had to do things in a new way to keep everyone safe,” says Sherry Pitney, Rockford Rescue Mission CEO. “We are so thankful to be able to continue service our community.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.