Coldest night of the season upon us, but warmer times in view

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - All in all, the Stateline was treated to quite the mild weekend, but major changes have ensued, particularly during the latter stages of our Sunday.

Before the passage of a strong cold front around midday Sunday, temperatures did surge into the lower and middle 50s, even topping out at 56° officially at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

That was then, and this is now. Temperatures as of Sunday evening had already fallen into the upper 20s to lower 30s and wind chill values had dropped into the teens across just about the entire area, with further cooling still to come.

Clear skies and a rather blustery northwesterly breeze will send our temperatures down into the middle and upper teens overnight into early Monday morning. It’s quite likely that as we rise Monday, temperatures will be down into the teens, and wind chill values may drop to as low as five degrees above zero.

Despite the fact that sunshine is to prevail for most if not all of the day Monday, aside from a few clouds in the afternoon here or there, a healthy northwesterly breeze will keep our temperatures in check. It’s likely our temperatures are not likely to get out of the 30s.

Skies will remain clear once again overnight Monday night. The good news, though, is that winds should go rather light so wind chill concerns should not be as much of a problem. That said, we expect our temperatures once again to head down into the middle teens.

The chill’s to be short lived, as strong warming is to begin Tuesday, as an area of high pressure drifts off to the east and winds shift to the south. The combination of full sunshine from start to finish on Tuesday and those aforementioned southerly winds will allow temperatures to reach into the upper 40s to near 50° before the day comes to a conclusion.

The winds will actually pick up in intensity Tuesday night. As a result, temperatures won’t be nearly as cold. In fact, we don’t anticipate temperatures to fall below the freezing mark Tuesday night.

With a warmer base from which to start Wednesday and a strong southerly wind still in place, temperatures by Wednesday afternoon may very well take a run at 60°. This is to be the case despite the fact that clouds will gather and an occasional shower as possible much later in the day or into Wednesday evening.

That weather maker is to bring another cold front through the area, dropping our temperatures once again for Thanksgiving. The good news, however, is that Thanksgiving is expected to be quite pleasant with mostly sunny skies. And, even though it will be cooler, be comparison temperatures are expected to be more seasonable with highs in the lower 40s.

Another chilly day is on tap for Friday before more warming gets underway here as we head into the weekend.

As far as any travel impacts are concerned. Expect few, if any significant issues straight through the holiday weekend.

