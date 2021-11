ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunshine today with highs in the middle 30′s. Clear and cold tonight as we drop to the middle teens. Mid 40′s tomorrow with plenty of sunshine then up to the middle 50′s on Wednesday with a chance for a few evening showers. Cold on Thanksgiving Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle 30′s. Low 40′s for the weekend.

