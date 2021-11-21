YMCA helps give away 500 bags of Thanksgiving meals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - No need to get out of your car for this event as the YMCA hosts a drive-thru Thanksgiving food giveaway with help from Molina Healthcare of Illinois and the Kendel Sherman Foundation.

500 bags were distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. The food bags include stuffing mix, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, gravy mix and much more. Free hot heals were also provided on-site as participants drove through in their cars while event staff loaded the Thanksgiving food into the trunks.

Erika Hannah of Molina Healthcare says, “This is a free giveaway for the community and it’s open to anyone that’s in need or would like to help someone out. This is definitely a time of giving thanks for everything that we are able to do and to give back. And Molina puts all of the funds back into the community to make events like this happen.”

