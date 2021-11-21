Advertisement

YMCA helps give away 500 bags of Thanksgiving meals

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - No need to get out of your car for this event as the YMCA hosts a drive-thru Thanksgiving food giveaway with help from Molina Healthcare of Illinois and the Kendel Sherman Foundation.

500 bags were distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. The food bags include stuffing mix, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, gravy mix and much more. Free hot heals were also provided on-site as participants drove through in their cars while event staff loaded the Thanksgiving food into the trunks.

Erika Hannah of Molina Healthcare says, “This is a free giveaway for the community and it’s open to anyone that’s in need or would like to help someone out. This is definitely a time of giving thanks for everything that we are able to do and to give back. And Molina puts all of the funds back into the community to make events like this happen.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends of Regina Potts remember her as positive and inspiring.
Beloved E-Rab terribly missed; confirmed dead
SHOOTING
Two men killed, two people sought in Freeport shooting
Augusta shootings
Man dies from injuries sustained in Rockford Bancroft Court shooting
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
During the investigation, detectives located a loaded gun with a high-capacity, cocaine and...
Rockford man arrested, faces charges including intent to deliver cocaine and heroin

Latest News

Santa visits Edgebrook
Santa Claus returns to Edgebrook shops kicking off holiday shopping season
Rockfor Christian Robotics
Rockford Christian hosts robotics challenge
Breezy Sunday ahead
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 11/20/2021
Edgebrook Center holds annual tree lighting ceremony kicking off its holiday season
Edgebrook Center holds annual tree lighting ceremony kicking off its holiday season