A windy Sunday lies ahead as we go on a roller coaster temperature ride

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Highs in the 50s Saturday were definitely a nice change over the last few days. The mild weekend will continue for most of Sunday but temperatures will soon tumble ahead of Thanksgiving week on Monday.

Highs on Sunday will have highs near 50 degrees with a bit more cloud cover ahead of a cold front. Breezy northwesterly winds will arrive behind the cold front’s passage in the afternoon that will gust 30-35 miles per hour at times. In addition to the breezy times, we’ll have temperatures slowly drop. By the time Sunday night comes around, we’ll have overnight lows in the lower 20s and teens throughout the region.

Monday will be sunny but much cooler with highs only in the 30s. Luckily the winds will begin to subside in the morning Monday. At night, temperatures will once again dip into the teens. Then we’ll have another shifting wind into Tuesday.

Highs on Tuesday will rise into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees with plenty of sunshine and it’ll also be breezy. We’ll continue rising temperatures Wednesday with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. Our second cold front of the week will come through Wednesday and it brings a very small chance of rain Wednesday afternoon and evening with it.

Thanksgiving is looking solid with partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures in the lower 40s. Black Friday will be much of the same with the dry and seasonable conditions continuing after that. After Wednesday, we have no rain in the forecast over the next 8-10 days.

