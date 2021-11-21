Advertisement

Sycamore’s postseason run ends in Class 5A semifinals

By Joe Olmo
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RIVER GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - Sycamore’s defense has been up to the task the last two weeks, pitching shutouts in the second round and quarterfinals. But the Spartans couldn’t come up with enough stops against Fenwick, as the Friars defeated Sycamore 17-6 at Triton College on Saturday.

Both teams were in search of their first ever trip to the state championship game. The Spartans finished the season 9-4.

