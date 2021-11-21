Advertisement

Serious accident on I-90 near U.S. 20 bypass, backing up traffic

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Traffic is still backed up heading into Sunday evening after a crash at I-90 and the U.S. 20 bypass occurred around 1:15 p.m.

The Illinois Tollway says all three lanes on I-90 westbound are blocked with traffic being diverted off at Irene Road.

BCFD2 is on the scene of a serious vehicle accident on I-90 Westbound. I-90 is closed at Irene rd and there is no set...

Posted by Boone County Fire Protection District #2 on Sunday, November 21, 2021

The Boone County Fire Protection District #2 says there is no set time on when I-90 at the bypass will be back open. Officials are also warning drivers to seek an alternate route for the timebeing.

We will update this page and our social media once the accident has been cleared.

