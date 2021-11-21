Serious accident on I-90 near U.S. 20 bypass, backing up traffic

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Traffic is still backed up heading into Sunday evening after a crash at I-90 and the U.S. 20 bypass occurred around 1:15 p.m.

The Illinois Tollway says all three lanes on I-90 westbound are blocked with traffic being diverted off at Irene Road.

I-90 Westbound - CRASH - at US-20 Bypass - MP 19.9 - 3 lanes blocked of 3, TRAFFIC DIVERTED OFF AT IRENE RD. — Tollway Trip 90 (@I_90_Tollway) November 21, 2021

BCFD2 is on the scene of a serious vehicle accident on I-90 Westbound. I-90 is closed at Irene rd and there is no set... Posted by Boone County Fire Protection District #2 on Sunday, November 21, 2021

The Boone County Fire Protection District #2 says there is no set time on when I-90 at the bypass will be back open. Officials are also warning drivers to seek an alternate route for the timebeing.

