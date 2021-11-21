Santa Claus returns to Edgebrook shops kicking off holiday shopping season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Santa Claus made his first visit to Rockford Saturday at Edgebrook for the first time in two years.

Guests entered a winter wonderland decorated with snowmen, presents, character cutouts along with Santa Claus at Fleet Feet. Kids had the chance to share their Christmas lists and get a picture taken with Santa.

Each family that visited withSanta got to take home a free 3x5 photo to display for Christmas.

Marketing Coordinator Sandy Dingus says, “We kinda kick off the whole season. This is Santa’s first appearance in the Rockford area and we love that he comes here to Edgebrook with all the local businesses. It helps us kick off the holiday season.”

