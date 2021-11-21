Rockford Christian hosts robotics challenge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Christian High School Robotics teams host a meet for the Rockford Are First Tech Challenge robotics teams.

Nine teams participated in the first event of the season at the RCU Performing Arts Center on the Bell School campus. The goal of the challenge was for the teams to design, build, program and operate robots to compete in head-to-head challenges in an alliance formet.

In the end, participating students develop STEM skills and practice engineering principles. At the same time, these students realize the value of hard work, innovation and working as a team.

Rockford Christian Science Chair Mike Manke says, “Some people learn how to program, some people learn how to design and then build because everything you see here, they have built. They’re given a problem at the beginning of the year, the field is international because it’s an international competition. They do all of the rest.”

This first event is leading to a qualifying tournament with teams from across Northern Illinois. This tournament is to be held at Rockford Christian Schools in February 2022 to determine who will represent the league in the state tournament.

