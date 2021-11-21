Advertisement

Rockford Christian hosts robotics challenge

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Christian High School Robotics teams host a meet for the Rockford Are First Tech Challenge robotics teams.

Nine teams participated in the first event of the season at the RCU Performing Arts Center on the Bell School campus. The goal of the challenge was for the teams to design, build, program and operate robots to compete in head-to-head challenges in an alliance formet.

In the end, participating students develop STEM skills and practice engineering principles. At the same time, these students realize the value of hard work, innovation and working as a team.

Rockford Christian Science Chair Mike Manke says, “Some people learn how to program, some people learn how to design and then build because everything you see here, they have built. They’re given a problem at the beginning of the year, the field is international because it’s an international competition. They do all of the rest.”

This first event is leading to a qualifying tournament with teams from across Northern Illinois. This tournament is to be held at Rockford Christian Schools in February 2022 to determine who will represent the league in the state tournament.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends of Regina Potts remember her as positive and inspiring.
Beloved E-Rab terribly missed; confirmed dead
SHOOTING
Two men killed, two people sought in Freeport shooting
Augusta shootings
Man dies from injuries sustained in Rockford Bancroft Court shooting
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
During the investigation, detectives located a loaded gun with a high-capacity, cocaine and...
Rockford man arrested, faces charges including intent to deliver cocaine and heroin

Latest News

Drive-thru Thanksgiving meals
YMCA helps give away 500 bags of Thanksgiving meals
Santa visits Edgebrook
Santa Claus returns to Edgebrook shops kicking off holiday shopping season
November 20 is National Adoption Day
Court celebrates National Adoption Day
Breezy Sunday ahead
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 11/20/2021