Advertisement

Report: Multiple people injured after driver plows through Wisconsin holiday parade

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff and WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Police are asking people to avoid the downtown area of Waukesha.

WBAY reported that a witness told WISN she saw a driver in an SUV “barreling down the street” into people who were marching in the city’s Christmas parade.

The witness also reported that she saw at least four injured people not moving on the ground, and saw at least one person flipped over the hood of the SUV, adding that the driver kept going and did not stop.

Another witness reported the SUV was estimated to be traveling about 40 mph when it hit the crowd of people, per WBAY.

Police say a family reunification location has been set up at the Metro Transit Center by Bank Street.

Police have not released any details regarding the people who are injured, or if anyone is in custody.

Copyright 2021 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta shootings
Man dies from injuries sustained in Rockford Bancroft Court shooting
Friends of Regina Potts remember her as positive and inspiring.
Beloved E-Rab terribly missed; confirmed dead
SHOOTING
Two men killed, two people sought in Freeport shooting
Illinois COVID-19
Illinois COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise
Desonia is charged with Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Grooming and Failure to Register as a...
Registered sex offender in Rockford charged with grooming a child over the internet

Latest News

FILE - The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the...
Protesters trace route Rittenhouse took in Kenosha
A woman walks on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, Haiti,...
US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti
Serious accident on I-90 near U.S. 20 bypass backs up traffic for hours
A house at 6647 Chartwell Drive in Rockford suffered a $150,000 loss from a fire Sunday morning.
House fire in Rockford causes heavy damage, no injuries