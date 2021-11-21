House fire in Rockford causes heavy damage, no injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Firefighters from the Rockford Fire Department were called to 6647 Chartwell Drive for a report of a house fire around 11:20 a.m. Sunday.

Once on the scene, the 2-story home had heavy fire coming through the roof of the garage while spreading into the second floor. Fire officials say all occupants of the house were outside when they arrived.

Damages are estimated to be $150,000 and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

There are no injuries, the fire department says.

