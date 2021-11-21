Court celebrates National Adoption Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We all know of National Chocolate Day, Donut Day and Coffee Day. However, November 20th is a national holiday that’s more special than a free drink from your favorite coffee shop. Winnebago County joins the nation in celebrating National Adoption Day and National Adoption Month throughout November.

“Each adoption that is sent to us is celebrated individually. We have balloons and tokens of remembrance. We make it kind of a big deal,” says Associate Judge Francis Martinez, who president in the 17th Circuit’s juvenile division.

“Children belong home,” adds Jillisa Bondurant, Program Director of the county’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) in Winnebago County. “So, when we’re unable to do so safely to the home they came from, just to see them find a forever place, there’s no words for it.”

The 17th District Circuit and CASAs in Winnebago County both say it’s an exciting time of year for many kids in foster care.

“They go through many different foster homes, different situations. And when you think about it, going from foster home to foster home, you have new schools, new friends, new people. You’re adjusting to new cultures, new foods. It’s very overwhelming for a young person to navigate on their own. The feelings are overwhelming. It’s the day that a lot of this ends for children, and that they can put that behind them,” explains Bondurant.

For many, it’s a joyous end to a tumultuous time.

“I tell people that I’m an associate judge and I preside in abuse and neglect, I always get a look that’s like, ‘Oh, that must be so difficult,’” says Martinez. “There are very difficult cases that come before the court, and there are joyous moments. These adoptions are joyous moments.”

Experts say over 120,000 children are in foster care and ready to be adopted nationwide.

