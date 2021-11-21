Advertisement

A 19-year-old from Rockton dies after a crash on I-90

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A man from Rockton is dead after crashing a car on I-90 near Irene Road Sunday afternoon.

The Illinois State Police says the man was traveling west on I-90 shortly after noon Sunday when he swerved off the road and up an embankment before colliding with the Irene Road overpass.

Afterward, the car re-entered the road and stopped on the left shoulder of the westbound lanes.

Traffic on I-90 westbound was diverted at Irene Road for a few hours during the investigation. All westbound lanes have since reopened.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. No further information was made available from the Illinois State Police.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta shootings
Man dies from injuries sustained in Rockford Bancroft Court shooting
Friends of Regina Potts remember her as positive and inspiring.
Beloved E-Rab terribly missed; confirmed dead
SHOOTING
Two men killed, two people sought in Freeport shooting
Illinois COVID-19
Illinois COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise
Desonia is charged with Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Grooming and Failure to Register as a...
Registered sex offender in Rockford charged with grooming a child over the internet

Latest News

A house at 6647 Chartwell Drive in Rockford suffered a $150,000 loss from a fire Sunday morning.
House fire in Rockford causes heavy damage, no injuries
Drive-thru Thanksgiving meals
YMCA helps give away 500 bags of Thanksgiving meals
Santa visits Edgebrook
Santa Claus returns to Edgebrook shops kicking off holiday shopping season
November 20 is National Adoption Day
Court celebrates National Adoption Day