A 19-year-old from Rockton dies after a crash on I-90

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A man from Rockton is dead after crashing a car on I-90 near Irene Road Sunday afternoon.

The Illinois State Police says the man was traveling west on I-90 shortly after noon Sunday when he swerved off the road and up an embankment before colliding with the Irene Road overpass.

Afterward, the car re-entered the road and stopped on the left shoulder of the westbound lanes.

Traffic on I-90 westbound was diverted at Irene Road for a few hours during the investigation. All westbound lanes have since reopened.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. No further information was made available from the Illinois State Police.

