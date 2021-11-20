Quiet, mild weekend is on tap with very little precipitation in the forecast

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The week ended on a somewhat chilly note and we have lots of ups and downs in the forecast ahead. First, get ready for an overall milder weekend with a small chance of rain.

Temperatures in the lower 40s and upper 30s for high temperatures on Friday will be on the rise going into the weekend. While there will be a few peeks of sunshine later on Saturday, expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. This is good news for any area semifinal football games and it will feel much more comfortable outside.

Enjoy the brief mild conditions because we’re eying another cold front that will move through the Stateline later Saturday night. The good news here is that temperatures will take a bit longer to tumble this time around. With the passage of the cold front, it’s possible a few showers will come overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. However, these chances remain low and anything that does fall will be very light and scattered.

High temperatures Sunday will once again be in the mid-to-upper 40s but the breezy conditions will also return. Westerly winds will be gusting 30-35 miles per hour on Sunday. At night, we’ll have low temperatures dipping into the teens with many spots potentially having wind chills Sunday night and early Monday morning near the single digits because of the wind.

Monday will be quiet with sunshine but it will be cooler with highs in the 30s, a good 8-10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. After another chilly night on Monday, the quiet conditions will continue Tuesday with highs in the 40s.

Approaching Thanksgiving looks to also be quiet. Highs in the upper 40s on Wednesday will also come with increasing clouds and a small rain chance throughout the day. Thursday will be a good day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 40s. This is right around normal for that date.

Overall heading into late next week, seasonable temperatures in the 40s will be around with a dry and seasonable Stroll on State looking more likely at this point on Saturday, November 27.

