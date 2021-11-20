Advertisement

Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home

By WYFF Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:39 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (CNN) - A man on the United States Marshals 15 Most Wanted list was found dead in a house in South Carolina.

Frederick Cecil McLean, 70, had been on the run for more than 16 years. He was wanted in California for allegedly sexually assaulting eight girls. One of them said McLean assaulted her about 100 times.

A neighbor went to check on him earlier this month and found his decomposing body.

An autopsy confirmed his identity.

McLean had been living there for 15 years under the alias James Fitzgerald.

Authorities say before that, he used other aliases and lived in Poughkeepsie, New York, and another town in South Carolina.

The coroner says he likely died in July of natural causes, but the exact cause of death is pending.

Police do not suspect foul play.

Copyright 2021 WYFF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loves Park woman charged with wire fraud
During the investigation, detectives located a loaded gun with a high-capacity, cocaine and...
Rockford man arrested, faces charges including intent to deliver cocaine and heroin
SHOOTING
Two men killed, two people sought in Freeport shooting
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Joe Biden’s approval ratings are worse than every recent president -- except 1 -- at this stage
Friends of Regina Potts remember her as positive and inspiring.
Beloved E-Rab terribly missed; confirmed dead

Latest News

Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
FILE - Kim Kardashian arrives to the Serena Williams fashion show during Fashion Week in New...
12 to stand trial for Kardashian West jewel heist in Paris
Edgebrook Center holds annual tree lighting ceremony kicking off its holiday season
Edgebrook Center holds annual tree lighting ceremony kicking off its holiday season
Edgebrook Center holds annual tree lighting ceremony kicking off its holiday season
Edgebrook Center holds annual tree lighting ceremony kicking off its holiday season