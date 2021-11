ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is fighting for his life after he received several gunshot wounds from a shooting Saturday night in Rockford.

Shooting investigation in the 300 block of Bancroft. Adult male sustained multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital. Please avoid the area as we investigate. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 20, 2021

The Rockford Police Department says to avoid the 300 block of Bancroft Court while officers investigate. The man was taken to a local hospital.

This is developing.

