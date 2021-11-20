Advertisement

Man dies from injuries sustained in Rockford Bancroft Court shooting

Augusta shootings
Augusta shootings(WRDW)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old man is dead after he was shot several times in the 300 block of Bancroft Court Saturday night.

The Rockford Police Department first tweeted at 9:50 p.m. on November 19 saying a man was suffering multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital.

One hour later, police tweeted saying the man succumbed to his injuries.

Other details are limited at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends of Regina Potts remember her as positive and inspiring.
Beloved E-Rab terribly missed; confirmed dead
SHOOTING
Two men killed, two people sought in Freeport shooting
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
During the investigation, detectives located a loaded gun with a high-capacity, cocaine and...
Rockford man arrested, faces charges including intent to deliver cocaine and heroin

Latest News

Edgebrook Center holds annual tree lighting ceremony kicking off its holiday season
Edgebrook Center holds annual tree lighting ceremony kicking off its holiday season
Edgebrook Center holds annual tree lighting ceremony kicking off its holiday season
Edgebrook Center holds annual tree lighting ceremony kicking off its holiday season
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Friends of Regina Potts remember her as positive and inspiring.
Beloved E-Rab terribly missed; confirmed dead