Man dies from injuries sustained in Rockford Bancroft Court shooting
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old man is dead after he was shot several times in the 300 block of Bancroft Court Saturday night.
The Rockford Police Department first tweeted at 9:50 p.m. on November 19 saying a man was suffering multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital.
One hour later, police tweeted saying the man succumbed to his injuries.
Other details are limited at this time.
