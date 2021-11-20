Man dies from injuries sustained in Rockford Bancroft Court shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old man is dead after he was shot several times in the 300 block of Bancroft Court Saturday night.

The Rockford Police Department first tweeted at 9:50 p.m. on November 19 saying a man was suffering multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital.

UPDATE: The gunshot victim from Bancroft Ct., a 28-year-old male, has succumbed to his injuries. Further details will follow as available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 20, 2021

One hour later, police tweeted saying the man succumbed to his injuries.

Other details are limited at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.