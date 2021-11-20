Illinois COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 28,280 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases over the past week. That marks a 25% increase this week, and 150 have died since last Friday.

While some people feel the pandemic is over because people are getting vaccinated, it’s clear Illinois is seeing another significant rise in new cases and hospitalizations.

IDPH reported 5,720 new confirmed and probable cases over the past 24 hours. That is the highest single-day report for new cases since Sept. 3. The seven-day average for new cases is now 4,040.

Ninety-four of the state’s 102 counties are now considered high transmission areas for COVID-19.

There were 1,590 people hospitalized for complications with COVID-19 last Friday. However, that number rose to 1,759 reported COVID patients in Illinois hospitals.

New holiday season COVID-19 vaccine awareness campaign

The Pritzker administration launched a new campaign Friday to encourage people to get vaccinated during the holiday season. They say the greatest gift you can give is protecting yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19.

“As a father, I was relieved when my kids got vaccinated because I know they’re protected from getting sick with this deadly virus,” Gov. JB Pritzker said. “I urge all parents to protect their families with the incredibly effective COVID-19 vaccine.”

The campaign ads will be broadcast on TV and social media. The administration also plans to have the ads on the radio, digital billboards, and print.

69,949 vaccines were given over the last 24 hours. IDPH officials say 77.4% of Illinoisans 12 and older have received at least one shot. 70.9% of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated. The 7-day rolling average for shots given is 62,142.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike stressed that vaccines work and are the best way to protect people during the holidays.

“We’ve all gone through a lot over the last two years, and being fully vaccinated gets us one step closer to once again celebrating our cherished traditions,” Ezike said. “Getting your life-saving shot is the greatest gift you can give this holiday season.”

