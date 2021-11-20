Advertisement

IceHogs beat Wolves 6-3, hands Chicago its first loss

By Joe Olmo
Nov. 19, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The IceHogs had the entire week to think about their 4-1 loss to Chicago last week. Rockford again put itself behind the eight ball against the Wolves Friday night. However, this time, the Hogs pushed back, winning 6-3 at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

It was the first loss of the season for Chicago.

Rockford got down 2-0 midway through the first period, but strong special teams stemmed the tide. The IceHogs scored on a power play and a penalty kill about a minute apart to the period tied at two.

After each team scored in the second, Chicago Blackhawks prospect Lucas Reichel then gave Rockford the lead for good just a minute into the third period. The IceHogs would hold onto that one-goal lead and then add a couple empty netters in the final minutes of the contest.

